Paul Merchants consolidated net profit declines 25.38% in the March 2020 quarter
Board of Varroc Engineering seeks shareholders approval for NCD issue of upto Rs 500 cr

At meeting held on 25 June 2020

The Board of Varroc Engineering at its meeting held on 25 June 2020 has resolved to seek enabling approval from the shareholders by way of Special Resolution at the ensuing AGM for issuing Secured/Unsecured Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures for an amount not exceeding Rs.500 crore in the financial yea.r1 in 0110 or more acric0/ tranchce, denominated in Indian Rupees or in any foreign currency on a private placement basis.

First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 18:58 IST

