Ahluwalia Contracts (India) receives arbitrage award of Rs 31 cr

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has received an Award pronounced by Arbitral Tribunal of Sole Arbitrator against contract pertaining to Renovation of SPM Swimming Pool Complex, New Delhi for an amount of Approx.

Rs. 31 crore plus interest. The Award is subject to challenge by the opposite party within the prescribed period provided in the Arbitration and Conciliation Act 4996 (Amended).

