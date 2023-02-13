Board of Vivanta Industries approves stock split

At meeting held on 13 February 2023

The Board of Vivanta Industries at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved sub-division (Split) of 1 (One) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (fully paid-up) into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each (fully paid-up).

