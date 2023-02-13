JUST IN
Board of Vivanta Industries approves stock split

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 13 February 2023

The Board of Vivanta Industries at its meeting held on 13 February 2023 has approved sub-division (Split) of 1 (One) equity share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (fully paid-up) into 10 (Ten) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- each (fully paid-up).

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 19:50 IST

