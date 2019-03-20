Board of Vodafone India approves terms of rights issue

At meeting held on 20 March 2019

The Board of India at its meeting held on 20 March 2019 has approved the following terms for the rights issue as under -

Issue size - Aggregating up to Rs 25000 crore

Issue price is Rs 12.50 per equity share (including premium of Rs 2.50 per equity share)

Rights entitlement ratio: 87 equity shares for every 38 equity shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company on the record date of 02 April 2019.

The Board of Directors also approved the following schedule for the Issue:



1. Issue Opening Date: 10 April, 2019; and2. Issue Closing Date: 24 April, 2019.

