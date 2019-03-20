Board of Vodafone India approves terms of rights issue

-
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 25,000 cr through rights issue
Vodafone Idea to raise Rs 25,000 crore via rights issue
Vodafone Idea posts third-quarter loss
Board of Vodafone Idea approves fund raising up to Rs 25K cr through rights issue
Govt okays Vodafone Idea's up to Rs 25,000 cr rights issue
-
At meeting held on 20 March 2019The Board of Vodafone India at its meeting held on 20 March 2019 has approved the following terms for the rights issue as under -
Issue size - Aggregating up to Rs 25000 crore
Issue price is Rs 12.50 per equity share (including premium of Rs 2.50 per equity share)
Rights entitlement ratio: 87 equity shares for every 38 equity shares held by the eligible shareholders of the company on the record date of 02 April 2019.
The Board of Directors also approved the following schedule for the Issue:
2. Issue Closing Date: 24 April, 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU