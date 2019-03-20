JUST IN
Business Standard

Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care appoints director

With effect from 19 March 2019

The Board of Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care has appointed Meena Ganesh (DIN 00528252) as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent Director) of the Company, for a period of five years, with effect from 19 March 2019. The said appointment is subject to approval of the Shareholders of the Company.

First Published: Wed, March 20 2019. 09:19 IST

