Board of Welspun India approves investment of Rs 495 cr in advance materials project at two locations

At meeting held on 24 July 2020

The Board of Welspun India at its meeting held on 24 July 2020 has approved Advanced Materials Project for Spunlace, Wet Wipes and Bleached Cotton product lines at Kutch District, Gujarat and Rangareddy District, Telangana to cater to domestic as well as international markets through Welspun Advanced Materials (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The expected investment is Rs. 495 crore which will be spread over two years. The capacity will be around 27,000 MTPA and the commercial production is expected to start during Quarter 3 of financial year 2021-22.

