JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

CSB Bank spurts as SBI Funds get RBI nod for hiking stake
Business Standard

Board of Welspun India approves investment of Rs 495 cr in advance materials project at two locations

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 24 July 2020

The Board of Welspun India at its meeting held on 24 July 2020 has approved Advanced Materials Project for Spunlace, Wet Wipes and Bleached Cotton product lines at Kutch District, Gujarat and Rangareddy District, Telangana to cater to domestic as well as international markets through Welspun Advanced Materials (India), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

The expected investment is Rs. 495 crore which will be spread over two years. The capacity will be around 27,000 MTPA and the commercial production is expected to start during Quarter 3 of financial year 2021-22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 24 2020. 16:03 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU