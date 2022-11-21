TCS positioned as a Leader in Adobe Services

JUST IN
Business Standard

Capital Market 

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Adobe Services.

TCS Interactive helps clients identify their business needs and orchestrate a suitable set of services to reimagine digital experience, marketing, and commerce. It offers comprehensive services across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 19:08 IST

