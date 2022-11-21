TCS positioned as a Leader in Adobe Services

By Everest Group

Tata Consultancy Services has been positioned as a Leader in Everest Group's PEAK Matrix for Adobe Services.

TCS Interactive helps clients identify their business needs and orchestrate a suitable set of services to reimagine digital experience, marketing, and commerce. It offers comprehensive services across the entire Adobe Experience Cloud.

