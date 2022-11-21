Cipla allots 23,935 equity shares under ESOS

Cipla has allotted 23,935 equity shares of Rs 2 each, pursuant to exercise of employee stock options/stock appreciation rights under the Employee Stock Option Scheme 2013-A and Cipla Employee Stock Appreciation Rights Scheme 2021 of the Company.

Consequently, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased to Rs 1,61,41,46,864 comprising of 80,70,73,432 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each.

