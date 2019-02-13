Board of Winsome Yarns approves change in directorate

-
ALSO READ
Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.95 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Winsome Breweries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the June 2018 quarter
Winsome Textile Industries standalone net profit rises 36.09% in the September 2018 quarter
Winsome Yarns reports standalone net loss of Rs 100.25 crore in the June 2018 quarter
-
At meeting held on 08 February 2019The Board of Winsome Yarns at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has taken the following decisions -
1. Appointed Mridula Goyal (DIN-0008354018) as an Additional Director (Women) of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.
2. Accepted the resignation of Pradeep Kumar (DIN-03052477) from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.
3. Accepted the resignation of Navpreet Kaur Boparai (DIN-00871195) from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU