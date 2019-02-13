JUST IN
Board of Winsome Yarns approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 February 2019

The Board of Winsome Yarns at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has taken the following decisions -

1. Appointed Mridula Goyal (DIN-0008354018) as an Additional Director (Women) of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.

2. Accepted the resignation of Pradeep Kumar (DIN-03052477) from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.

3. Accepted the resignation of Navpreet Kaur Boparai (DIN-00871195) from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.

