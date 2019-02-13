Board of Winsome Yarns approves change in directorate

At meeting held on 08 February 2019

The Board of Yarns at its meeting held on 08 February 2019 has taken the following decisions -

1. Appointed (DIN-0008354018) as an (Women) of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.

2. Accepted the resignation of (DIN-03052477) from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.

3. Accepted the resignation of (DIN-00871195) from the Directorship of the Company w.e.f. 08 February 2019.

