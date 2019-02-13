L&T Construction wins orders for construction of hospitals

-
Larsen & Toubro announced that the Buildings and Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured a Design and Build order for the construction of hospitals from a private developer in India.
This is a first-of-its-kind private sector project that incorporates National Disaster Management Authority guidelines and will have base isolators in the foundation to withstand the worst-case seismic scenarios.
The project that will feature 37 linear accelerator bunkers has to be completed within stringent timelines of 30 months.
The business has also secured another order for the construction of a hospital in Udupi, Karnataka.
