JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

TCI Developers consolidated net profit rises 55.56% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

L&T Construction wins orders for construction of hospitals

Capital Market 

Larsen & Toubro announced that the Buildings and Factories Business of L&T Construction has secured a Design and Build order for the construction of hospitals from a private developer in India.

This is a first-of-its-kind private sector project that incorporates National Disaster Management Authority guidelines and will have base isolators in the foundation to withstand the worst-case seismic scenarios.

The project that will feature 37 linear accelerator bunkers has to be completed within stringent timelines of 30 months.

The business has also secured another order for the construction of a hospital in Udupi, Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 10:57 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements