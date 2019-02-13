Infosys inaugurates Digital Innovation and Design Center in Providence

-
ALSO READ
Infosys forms community college partnership in Rhode Island
Infosys to create 1,200 jobs in Australia, to set up 3 innovation hubs
Infosys to open technology, innovation hub in Arizona; hire 1,000 people by 2023
Infosys to turn enterprises digital on HPE model
Hired more than 4,700 Americans since 2017: Infosys
-
Infosys has inaugurated its Digital Innovation and Design Center in Providence and announced a partnership with the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) to build and launch the Digital Economy Aspirations Lab (DEAL) to enable and develop students for the digital jobs of the future. Infosys also announced that it has already hired over 100 employees in Rhode Island toward its goal of creating 500 jobs in the state by 2022.
Since Spring 2017, Infosys has hired more than 7,600 American workers as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of digital innovation for American enterprises
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU