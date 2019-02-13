JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Prabhat Dairy Ltd Spurts 5%, S&P BSE FMCG Sector index Gains 1.23%
Business Standard

Infosys inaugurates Digital Innovation and Design Center in Providence

Capital Market 

Infosys has inaugurated its Digital Innovation and Design Center in Providence and announced a partnership with the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) to build and launch the Digital Economy Aspirations Lab (DEAL) to enable and develop students for the digital jobs of the future. Infosys also announced that it has already hired over 100 employees in Rhode Island toward its goal of creating 500 jobs in the state by 2022.

Since Spring 2017, Infosys has hired more than 7,600 American workers as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate the pace of digital innovation for American enterprises

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, February 13 2019. 09:31 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements