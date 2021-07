Board of Wockhardt approves change in company secretary

At meeting held on 22 July 2021

The Board of Wockhardt at its meeting held on 22 July 2021 has appointed Debashis Dey as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer w.e.f. 23 July 2021 and consequently relinquished Gajanand Sahu from the additional charge of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (Acting) of the Company after the closure of the working hours on 22 July 2021, as requested by him.

The Board noted the resignation of Manas Datta, CFO of the company with effect from first week of September 2021.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)