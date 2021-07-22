RattanIndia's Revolt bikes to electrify Domino's delivery fleet

In its green push, Domino's has joined hands with RattanIndia's Revolt Motors, India's market leader in electric motorbikes to transform its current petrol bike fleet to electric bikes. As part of the partnership, Domino's will procure the entire existing inventory of Revolt's RV300 bike model and will progressively procure customized Revolt model to transform its fleet.

Domino's had been piloting Revolt bikes for its deliveries for quite some time now and with a successful pilot has now partnered with Revolt to make its deliveries environmentally sustainable.

These bikes will be specially customized for Jubilant Foodworks (Domino's) to suit its business needs and at the same time enable a zero-emission delivery experience. Jubilant operates one of the largest delivery fleet in the country and this partnership not only shows that it cares but is also willing to harbinger a change towards cleaner, pollution free delivery alternatives. Revolt believes that this partnership is just a start of a potential revolution to convert massive delivery bike market electric in the years to come and Revolt is at the forefront to lead this revolution with the right products.

