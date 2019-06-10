Board of Worth Investment & Trading Co appoints CEO, CFO and CS

JUST IN
At meeting held on 10 June 2019

The board of Worth Investment & Trading Co at its meeting held on 10 June 2019 has approved the following -

1. Shifting of Registered Office to 'NPS Business Centre' 7A, Kiran Shanker Roy Road, Kolkata-700001.

2. Appointment of Nimit R Ghatalia as Chief Executive Officer of the Company pursuant to Companies Act, 2013.

3. Appointment of Bina R Ghatalia as Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to Companies Act, 2013.

4. Appointment of Himani Gupta as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company pursuant to Companies Act, 2013.

