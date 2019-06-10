Board of Worth Investment & Trading Co appoints CEO, CFO and CS

At meeting held on 10 June 2019

The board of at its meeting held on 10 June 2019 has approved the following -

1. Shifting of to 'NPS Business Centre' 7A, Roy Road, Kolkata-700001.

2. Appointment of as of the Company pursuant to Companies Act, 2013.

3. Appointment of as of the Company pursuant to Companies Act, 2013.

4. Appointment of as and Compliance Officer of the Company pursuant to Companies Act, 2013.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)