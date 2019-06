Targets order inflow of Rs 1200 cr in FY 2020

RPP Infra Project announced that the company's order book at the end of FY19 stood at Rs 1944 crore. The company aims to secure an order inflow of Rs 1200 crore in FY20 & is already at L1 status for projects worth Rs 480.2 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)