Globus Spirits benefits from upward revision in selling rate of country liquor in Rajasthan

Globus Spirits announced that there has been an upward revision in selling rates of country liquor in the State of Rajasthan by Rajasthan State Ganganagar Sugar Mills.
With this revision, the company will be benefitted by an average increase of Rs 35 per case in the sale of country liquor, effect from 01 June 2019.
