Board of Ranjit Securities approves change in CFO

At meeting held on 08 June 2019

The Board of Ranjit Securities at its meeting held on 08 June 2019 has accepted the resignation of Manmohan Gambhir, Chief Financial Officer of the company w.e.f. 08 June 2019. The Board has appointed Harman Singh Hora as Chief Financial Officer from 08th June, 2019.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 11:26 IST

