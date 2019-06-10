L&T Construction bags large orders across various segments

The Construction arm of has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses.

Water and Effluent Treatment: An order has been bagged from the for the design, construction, installation, automation, testing, commissioning and O&M of a 477 MLD water treatment plant (WTP), a 105 clear water reservoir and a pump house for the Chandrawal command area. The project is a part of the Delhi Water Supply Improvement project (DWSIP) and is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This win reaffirms the expertise of the business in the area of specialized treatment and water management.

Another order was bagged from the Smart City for design, construction, testing, commissioning and 0&M of infrastructure works for roads, drains, culverts, bridges, water supply, sewerage, street lighting and utility duct in the smart city area in Rajkot,

Buildings and Factories: The residential business of Buildings and Factories has secured a repeat order from a major developer in Bengaluru for the construction of a residential complex with a total built up area of 5 million sq.ft.

An order has been received from a leading data centre developer for the construction of a TIER 3 data centre at Sipcot-Siruseri, Chennai.

The project is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 16 months adhering to international standards of five commissioning levels.

The factories business has secured an order from a leading for the construction of a in Kurnool,

The business has also secured an order from a of a in Pune.

Transportation Infrastructure: An engineering, procurement and construction order has been secured from the Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility (DAFFL) for the execution of fuel hydrant system development works at the at

The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning, construction and successful completion of the T1 hydrant system works including 15 km of pipelines with associated hydrant pits, valves, etc.

Another order has been secured from the Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) involving design, procurement and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of on the mainline from to Cuffe Parade (Package 10B - 43TKM) for Metro project (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ). This order has been secured against stiff competition from other major multi-national companies.

Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Line-3 (MML-3) project - a 33.5 Km long corridor between Colaba-Bandra- that will be funded by (JICA). This will be L&T's first project using like the one adopted for the line in the tunnel running under the connecting England a This system is easier to maintain as compared to the conventional vibration mitigation methods used in ballastless tracks. The scope of work includes design, supply of fastening systems for the entire Line-3, supply and installation of Low Vibration Ballastless tracks, testing and commissioning of ballastless tracks on the mainline from to The project has to be completed in 30 months.

Power Transmission and Distribution: The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of Construction has bagged an order for the design, engineering, procurement, erection, testing and commissioning of a 80MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant in

A repeat order has been bagged from a reputed customer for a voltage upgradation project in the

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)