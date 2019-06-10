L&T Construction bags large orders across various segments

-
The Construction arm of L&T has secured orders from prestigious clients across various Indian states for its varied businesses.
Water and Effluent Treatment: An EPC order has been bagged from the Delhi Jal Board for the design, construction, installation, automation, testing, commissioning and O&M of a 477 MLD water treatment plant (WTP), a 105 ML clear water reservoir and a pump house for the Chandrawal command area. The project is a part of the Delhi Water Supply Improvement project (DWSIP) and is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This win reaffirms the expertise of the business in the area of specialized treatment and water management.
Another EPC order was bagged from the Rajkot Smart City for design, construction, testing, commissioning and 0&M of infrastructure works for roads, drains, culverts, bridges, water supply, sewerage, street lighting and utility duct in the smart city area in Rajkot, Gujarat.
Buildings and Factories: The residential business of Buildings and Factories has secured a repeat order from a major developer in Bengaluru for the construction of a residential complex with a total built up area of 5 million sq.ft.
An order has been received from a leading data centre developer for the construction of a TIER 3 data centre at Sipcot-Siruseri, Chennai.
The project is to be completed within a stringent timeline of 16 months adhering to international standards of five commissioning levels.
The factories business has secured an order from a leading cement manufacturer for the construction of a cement plant in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.
The business has also secured an order from a vehicle manufacturing major for the development of a manufacturing facility in Pune.
Transportation Infrastructure: An engineering, procurement and construction order has been secured from the Delhi Aviation Fuel Facility (DAFFL) for the execution of fuel hydrant system development works at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at New Delhi.
The scope of work includes design, engineering, procurement, supply, erection, installation, testing, commissioning, construction and successful completion of the T1 hydrant system works including 15 km of pipelines with associated hydrant pits, valves, etc.
Another order has been secured from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL) involving design, procurement and supply, installation, testing and commissioning of ballastless track on the mainline from BKC station to Cuffe Parade (Package 10B - 43TKM) for Mumbai Metro Line 3 project (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ). This order has been secured against stiff competition from other major multi-national companies.
Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRC) is the nodal agency responsible for implementing the Mumbai Metro Line-3 (MML-3) project - a 33.5 Km long corridor between Colaba-Bandra- SEEPZ that will be funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). This will be L&T's first project using Low Vibration Track technology like the one adopted for the line in the tunnel running under the English Channel connecting England a France. This system is easier to maintain as compared to the conventional vibration mitigation methods used in ballastless tracks. The scope of work includes design, supply of fastening systems for the entire Line-3, supply and installation of Low Vibration Ballastless tracks, testing and commissioning of ballastless tracks on the mainline from BKC station to Cuffe Parade station. The project has to be completed in 30 months.
Power Transmission and Distribution: The Power Transmission & Distribution Business of L&T Construction has bagged an order for the design, engineering, procurement, erection, testing and commissioning of a 80MW Solar Photovoltaic Power Plant in Uttar Pradesh.
A repeat order has been bagged from a reputed customer for a voltage upgradation project in the Middle East.
