CCL Products (India) operations update on 21 August

CCL Products (India) announced on 21 August 2020 that the number of Covid-19 positive cases are on increasing trend in the villages in close vicinity of its Plants both at Kuvvakolli and Duggirala from where majority of workforce will come.

Further due to the delayed lockdowns and unfavourable conditions in our core markets, there have been some requests from the company's Customers for rescheduling the despatches. Taking into consideration of these factors, the company has restricted its full scale operations of FD to one unit and will recommence a need based production on the other unit and is confident of recoupment as and when the situation normalizes.

The Company is also taking utmost and comprehensive measures to ensure strict covid compliance. The impact of this can be fully assessed only on resumption of full scale operations as and when situation becomes normal.

