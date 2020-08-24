JSW Energy CEO resigns

With effect from 15 September 2020

JSW Energy announced that Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director has tendered his resignation from the Company. He will step down from the Directorship (Director - Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 15 September, 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)