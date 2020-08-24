JSW Energy CEO resigns

-
ALSO READ
JSW Steel crude steel output grows 5 pc in Feb
JSW Steel production declines by 4 pc in FY20 to 16.06 million tonnes
JSW Steel Q4 consolidated profit shrinks 87 pc to Rs 188 cr
JSW Steel declared as preferred bidder in auctions for Jajang iron ore block in Odisha
JSW steel cuts FY21 capex spend by 45 pc to Rs 9,000 cr
-
With effect from 15 September 2020JSW Energy announced that Jyoti Kumar Agarwal, Executive Director has tendered his resignation from the Company. He will step down from the Directorship (Director - Finance) and as Key Managerial Personnel (Chief Financial Officer) of the Company with effect from the close of business hours on 15 September, 2020.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU