M M Forgings standalone net profit declines 62.67% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 32.92% to Rs 156.36 crore

Net profit of M M Forgings declined 62.67% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.92% to Rs 156.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 233.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.16% to Rs 46.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.89% to Rs 710.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 887.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

