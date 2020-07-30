M M Forgings standalone net profit declines 62.67% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
G M Breweries standalone net profit declines 26.97% in the March 2020 quarter
Hemadri Cements standalone net profit declines 62.72% in the March 2020 quarter
Prima Agro standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 67.57% in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Rajivlochan Oil Extraction standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 32.92% to Rs 156.36 croreNet profit of M M Forgings declined 62.67% to Rs 6.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 17.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 32.92% to Rs 156.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 233.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 43.16% to Rs 46.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 81.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.89% to Rs 710.90 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 887.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales156.36233.09 -33 710.90887.37 -20 OPM %14.3018.58 -17.6119.52 - PBDT20.7939.12 -47 110.66162.95 -32 PBT7.5625.96 -71 57.43108.54 -47 NP6.5417.52 -63 46.2481.35 -43
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU