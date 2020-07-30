JUST IN
M M Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.90% to Rs 72.93 crore

Net loss of M M Forgings reported to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.90% to Rs 72.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 207.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales72.93207.80 -65 OPM %9.5719.46 -PBDT8.0534.27 -77 PBT-4.9520.27 PL NP-4.9516.30 PL

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 08:33 IST

