M M Forgings reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.95 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 64.90% to Rs 72.93 crore

Net loss of M M Forgings reported to Rs 4.95 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 16.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 64.90% to Rs 72.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 207.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.

