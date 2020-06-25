Bombay Burmah Trading posts 84% drop in Q4 PAT

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation reported 84.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 90.57 crore in Q4 March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 581.33 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Net sales stood at Rs 2870.84 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 0.1% from Rs 2867.19 crore in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 25 June 2020.

Profit before tax (PBT) for Q4 March 2020 stood at Rs 402.62 crore, falling 54.4% over Q4 March 2019. Total tax expense declined 17.7% to Rs 129.51 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Meanwhile, the company declared a dividend of Rs 1.20 per equity share.

Shares of Bombay Burmah Trading were up 2.36% at Rs 1071.45 on BSE. The stock has surged 32% in last one month compared with 14% rise in S&P BSE Sensex.

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation has diversified its interests into tea, coffee, other plantation products, biscuit and dairy products

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)