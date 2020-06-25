Utilties shares gain

Utilties stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Utilities index rising 18.6 points or 1.18% at 1596 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 5%), A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (up 5%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.98%),Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.85%),Reliance Power Ltd (up 4.79%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.62%), GAIL (India) Ltd (up 3.45%), BF Utilities Ltd (up 2.53%), Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd (up 2.42%), and Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 1.72%).

On the other hand, GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.18%), Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.13%), and NLC India Ltd (down 0.41%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 57.74 or 0.17% at 34811.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.35 points or 0.11% at 10293.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.61 points or 0.21% at 12537.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.09 points or 0.26% at 4349.25.

On BSE,915 shares were trading in green, 928 were trading in red and 67 were unchanged.

