Power shares edge higher

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 9.49 points or 0.59% at 1622.7 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 4.98%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.74%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.34%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.29%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.15%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were K E C International Ltd (up 1.08%), CESC Ltd (up 0.87%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.83%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.83%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.73%).

On the other hand, Adani Green Energy Ltd (down 5%), and Adani Power Ltd (down 0.26%) moved lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 57.74 or 0.17% at 34811.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.35 points or 0.11% at 10293.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.61 points or 0.21% at 12537.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.09 points or 0.26% at 4349.25.

On BSE,915 shares were trading in green, 928 were trading in red and 67 were unchanged.

