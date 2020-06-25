FMCG stocks rise

FMCG stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index increasing 135.8 points or 1.23% at 11163.71 at 09:53 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Future Consumer Ltd (up 4.99%), Prabhat Dairy Ltd (up 4.06%),Parag Milk Foods Ltd (up 4%),Sanwaria Consumer Ltd (up 3.93%),L T Foods Ltd (up 2.76%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd (up 2.71%), Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd (up 2.69%), Apex Frozen Foods Ltd (up 2.52%), Venkys (India) Ltd (up 2.49%), and Waterbase Ltd (up 2.43%).

On the other hand, Mcleod Russel India Ltd (down 4.99%), Globus Spirits Ltd (down 3.42%), and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar Ltd (down 3.3%) turned lower.

At 09:53 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 57.74 or 0.17% at 34811.24.

The Nifty 50 index was down 11.35 points or 0.11% at 10293.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 26.61 points or 0.21% at 12537.38.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 11.09 points or 0.26% at 4349.25.

On BSE,915 shares were trading in green, 928 were trading in red and 67 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)