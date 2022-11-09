Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 40.79% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.79% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2.141.5225.7029.611.060.731.030.710.720.62

