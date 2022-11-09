JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 40.79% to Rs 2.14 crore

Net profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.79% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.141.52 41 OPM %25.7029.61 -PBDT1.060.73 45 PBT1.030.71 45 NP0.720.62 16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU