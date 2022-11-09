Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 16.13% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 40.79% to Rs 2.14 croreNet profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 16.13% to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 40.79% to Rs 2.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.141.52 41 OPM %25.7029.61 -PBDT1.060.73 45 PBT1.030.71 45 NP0.720.62 16
