Likhami Consulting reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the September 2022 quarter
General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 64.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.55% to Rs 8861.85 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 64.41% to Rs 2216.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1348.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.55% to Rs 8861.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10748.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8861.8510748.73 -18 OPM %24.4414.30 -PBDT2675.961569.76 70 PBT2675.961569.76 70 NP2216.551348.15 64

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 18:04 IST

