General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 64.41% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Star Health soars on partnering with Common Services Centers
General Insurance Corporation of India announces chance in management
ADIA to invest in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
Fino Payments Bank partners with Go Digit General Insurance Limited
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority to invest Rs 665 cr in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
-
Sales decline 17.55% to Rs 8861.85 croreNet profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 64.41% to Rs 2216.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1348.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.55% to Rs 8861.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10748.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales8861.8510748.73 -18 OPM %24.4414.30 -PBDT2675.961569.76 70 PBT2675.961569.76 70 NP2216.551348.15 64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU