General Insurance Corporation of India consolidated net profit rises 64.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.55% to Rs 8861.85 crore

Net profit of General Insurance Corporation of India rose 64.41% to Rs 2216.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1348.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.55% to Rs 8861.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 10748.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

