Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency standalone net profit rises 294.44% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 17.03% to Rs 2.13 croreNet profit of Bombay Cycle & Motor Agency rose 294.44% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.03% to Rs 2.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 55.70% to Rs 2.46 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 21.55% to Rs 8.29 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.131.82 17 8.296.82 22 OPM %33.331.10 -24.7319.94 - PBDT1.030.26 296 3.112.27 37 PBT0.980.22 345 2.922.13 37 NP0.710.18 294 2.461.58 56
