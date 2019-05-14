Nestle India standalone net profit rises 9.26% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 2982.39 crore

Net profit of Nestle India rose 9.26% to Rs 463.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 424.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 2982.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2736.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2982.392736.84 9 OPM %24.7425.46 -PBDT779.28722.21 8 PBT701.33639.68 10 NP463.28424.03 9

First Published: Tue, May 14 2019. 17:30 IST

