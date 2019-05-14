Nestle India standalone net profit rises 9.26% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Aashee Infotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Baron Infotech reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2018 quarter
Rotographics (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 8.97% to Rs 2982.39 croreNet profit of Nestle India rose 9.26% to Rs 463.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 424.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 8.97% to Rs 2982.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2736.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2982.392736.84 9 OPM %24.7425.46 -PBDT779.28722.21 8 PBT701.33639.68 10 NP463.28424.03 9
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU