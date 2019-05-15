Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 17.30% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 78.90% to Rs 725.07 crore

Net profit of rose 17.30% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 78.90% to Rs 725.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 405.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 82.46% to Rs 126.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 67.42% to Rs 1786.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1067.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

