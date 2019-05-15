Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 17.30% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 78.90% to Rs 725.07 croreNet profit of Welspun Enterprises rose 17.30% to Rs 29.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 78.90% to Rs 725.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 405.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.46% to Rs 126.70 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 69.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 67.42% to Rs 1786.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1067.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales725.07405.30 79 1786.601067.13 67 OPM %10.3210.84 -9.997.24 - PBDT65.9459.02 12 198.62158.95 25 PBT61.2554.14 13 187.13135.36 38 NP29.5625.20 17 126.7069.44 82
