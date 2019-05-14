Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 1900.36 crore

Net profit of rose 27.75% to Rs 148.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 1900.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1734.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.68% to Rs 495.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 390.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 7510.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6351.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

