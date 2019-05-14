Endurance Technologies consolidated net profit rises 27.75% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.55% to Rs 1900.36 croreNet profit of Endurance Technologies rose 27.75% to Rs 148.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 116.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.55% to Rs 1900.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1734.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.68% to Rs 495.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 390.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 7510.50 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 6351.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1900.361734.76 10 7510.506351.38 18 OPM %17.0814.83 -15.0314.61 - PBDT323.40258.74 25 1130.09927.80 22 PBT214.86168.01 28 753.88606.22 24 NP148.65116.36 28 495.01390.76 27
