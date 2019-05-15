Electrosteel Castings standalone net profit declines 21.40% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 20.19% to Rs 673.25 croreNet profit of Electrosteel Castings declined 21.40% to Rs 17.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 22.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.19% to Rs 673.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 560.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 635.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 46.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 17.99% to Rs 2390.61 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2026.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales673.25560.15 20 2390.612026.08 18 OPM %12.5211.40 -14.5011.06 - PBDT53.6425.77 108 185.38102.81 80 PBT40.4811.81 243 130.5643.59 200 NP17.8122.66 -21 -635.8646.99 PL
