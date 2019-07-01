Bombay Dyeing jumps on receiving occupancy certificate

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company surged 6.68% to Rs 114.95 at 10:16 IST on BSE after the company announced receiving part occupancy certificate for residential building project in Dadar, Mumbai.

The announcement was made on Sunday, 30 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 204.70 points, or 0.52% to 39,599.34

On the BSE, 5.34 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.50 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 117.75 and a low of Rs 108.50 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 284 on 6 August 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 82.35 on 26 October 2018.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company said that the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) has on 29 June 2019, granted part occupancy certificate MCGM for the part 2 development work of residential building (One ICC) of division Dadar - Naigaon at Mumbai. It's an important document for a project and approval/license to the listed signifies that building is fit for an occupation, Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company said.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company's net profit spurted Rs 1253.33 crore in Q4 March 2019 as compared with net profit of Rs 10.95 crore in Q4 March 2018. Total income rose 267.01% to Rs 2808.39 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company is engaged in the business of real estate, polyester and retail/textile.

