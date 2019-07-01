Jindal Steel & Power Ltd Surges 2.25%, S&P BSE Metal index Gains 1.05%

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 9.05% over last one month compared to 4.34% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd gained 2.25% today to trade at Rs 145.3. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.05% to quote at 11223.67. The index is up 4.34 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Steel Ltd increased 1.46% and Steel Authority of India Ltd added 1.28% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went down 14.09 % over last one year compared to the 11.71% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd has lost 9.05% over last one month compared to 4.34% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 0.36% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 62650 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 6.12 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 246 on 21 Sep 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 123.3 on 06 Feb 2019.

