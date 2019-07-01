New order win boosts Kalpataru Power Transmission

Kalpataru Power Transmission rose 2.55% to Rs 538 at 9:43 IST on BSE after the company received new orders of about Rs 975 crore.

The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 28 June 2019.

Meanwhile, S&P BSE Sensex was up 217.30 points or 0.55% at 39,611.94.

On BSE, 7041 shares were traded on the Kalpataru Power Transmission counter, compared to a two-week average of 3827 shares. The share price hit a high of Rs 538.25 and a low of Rs 531.20 in intraday trade. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 546 on 27 May 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 268.5 on 29 October 2018.

Kalpataru Power Transmission secured new orders of about Rs 975 crore. The new orders comprise of Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) order for pipeline laying and associated works in India and two orders for design, supply, erection, testing & commissioning for railway electrification, including OHE, TSS & associated works. Along with this, the company's international subsidiary has secured new T&D projects in Europe.

Kalpataru Power Transmission's net profit rose 30.6% to Rs 136.88 crore on a 28.7% rise in total income to Rs 2498.97 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

Kalpataru Power Transmission is a global EPC player with diversified interest in power transmission and distribution, civil construction, railway track laying and electrification and oil & gas pipelines laying.

