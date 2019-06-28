Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cox & Kings Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2019.

Cox & Kings Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 28 June 2019.

Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd tumbled 11.87% to Rs 72 at 14:49 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 32.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 39.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Cox & Kings Ltd lost 10.00% to Rs 36.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 46467 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd crashed 9.92% to Rs 108.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 87981 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24192 shares in the past one month.

Suzlon Energy Ltd pared 7.71% to Rs 5.27. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 33.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 67.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd shed 6.69% to Rs 25.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 16.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)