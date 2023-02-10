Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 100.77 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.83% to Rs 651.97 crore

Net Loss of Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 100.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 217.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 23.83% to Rs 651.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 526.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.651.97526.506.109.62-92.53-23.18-100.51-31.50-100.77-217.32

