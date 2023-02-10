Veranda Learning Solutions reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 57.09% to Rs 47.88 croreNet profit of Veranda Learning Solutions reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 57.09% to Rs 47.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales47.8830.48 57 OPM %-44.30-37.11 -PBDT12.58-14.80 LP PBT-2.60-20.72 87 NP0.66-19.28 LP
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
