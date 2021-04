Bosch announces resignation of directors

With effect from 05 April 2021

Bosch announced that Dr. Bernhard Straub, Chairman (DIN: 06654241), being a Non-Executive Director of the Company has submitted his resignation as a Director, vide letter dated 05 April 2021, with effect from close 0of business hours on 20 May 2021 due to change in area of his responsibility at global level;

Further, Bernhard Steinruecke (DIN: 01122939), Independent Director of the Company has submitted his resignation as a Director, vide letter dated 05 April 2021, with effect from close of business hours on 20 May 2021 due to pre-occupation.

