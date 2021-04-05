Panacea Biotec to produce 100 mn annual doses of Sputnik V in India

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia's sovereign wealth fund), and Panacea Biotec announced cooperation to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against coronavirus.

Production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotec sites will help facilitate global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

To date Sputnik V has been registered in 59 countries globally with total population of over 1.5 billion people.

Efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6% as confirmed by the data published in the Lancet, one of the world's oldest and most respected medical journals.

The vaccine is based on a proven and well-studied platform of human adenoviral vectors and uses two different vectors for the two shots in a course of vaccination, providing immunity with a longer duration than vaccines using the same delivery mechanism for both shots.

