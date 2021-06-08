Bosch Ltd soars 1.66%

Bosch Ltd is quoting at Rs 15908.5, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.18% in last one year as compared to a 56.53% spurt in NIFTY and a 64.8% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

Bosch Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 15908.5, up 1.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.16% on the day, quoting at 15726.15. The Sensex is at 52252.51, down 0.15%. Bosch Ltd has risen around 14.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Bosch Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 8.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10806.55, up 0.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 33862 shares today, compared to the daily average of 78482 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 15957.5, up 1.59% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 45.58 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

