Adani Power Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Kitex Garments Ltd and Majesco Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 June 2021.

Adani Power Ltd surged 18.51% to Rs 150.45 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 145.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Pilani Investment & Industries Corporation Ltd soared 15.86% to Rs 2118.9. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 807 shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd spiked 14.73% to Rs 290.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kitex Garments Ltd gained 12.77% to Rs 128.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30624 shares in the past one month.

Majesco Ltd spurt 10.00% to Rs 96.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 78991 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 87237 shares in the past one month.

