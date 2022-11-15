Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 243.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.02% to Rs 38.77 crore

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 243.24% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 38.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

