Brahmaputra Infrastructure consolidated net profit rises 243.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 31.02% to Rs 38.77 croreNet profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure rose 243.24% to Rs 2.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 31.02% to Rs 38.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 29.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales38.7729.59 31 OPM %21.9824.81 -PBDT4.704.65 1 PBT4.144.08 1 NP2.540.74 243
