Simplex Infrastructures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 135.98 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 10.00% to Rs 481.28 croreNet Loss of Simplex Infrastructures reported to Rs 135.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 127.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 10.00% to Rs 481.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 534.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales481.28534.77 -10 OPM %0.684.20 -PBDT-185.16-169.15 -9 PBT-206.94-195.89 -6 NP-135.98-127.51 -7
