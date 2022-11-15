Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 27.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 10.32 crore

Net profit of Shardul Securities rose 27.42% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.328.3592.3491.389.587.649.497.557.906.20

