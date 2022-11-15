Shardul Securities consolidated net profit rises 27.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 23.59% to Rs 10.32 croreNet profit of Shardul Securities rose 27.42% to Rs 7.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 23.59% to Rs 10.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales10.328.35 24 OPM %92.3491.38 -PBDT9.587.64 25 PBT9.497.55 26 NP7.906.20 27
