Raja Bahadur International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.71 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 62.61% to Rs 7.09 croreNet Loss of Raja Bahadur International reported to Rs 2.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 62.61% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.094.36 63 OPM %5.2211.24 -PBDT-1.68-1.73 3 PBT-1.97-1.98 1 NP-2.71-1.51 -79
