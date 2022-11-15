Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 761.39 crore

Net profit of Radico Khaitan declined 25.42% to Rs 54.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 761.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 708.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.761.39708.8311.8315.7286.97110.1669.7893.9954.4973.06

