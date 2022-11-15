Radico Khaitan consolidated net profit declines 25.42% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Radico Khaitan Ltd spurts 3.25%, rises for fifth straight session
Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 1.1%, up for third straight session
Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 4.23%, up for third straight session
Radico Khaitan Ltd soars 0.82%, gains for fifth straight session
Radico Khaitan Ltd down for fifth straight session
-
Sales rise 7.42% to Rs 761.39 croreNet profit of Radico Khaitan declined 25.42% to Rs 54.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 73.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 761.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 708.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales761.39708.83 7 OPM %11.8315.72 -PBDT86.97110.16 -21 PBT69.7893.99 -26 NP54.4973.06 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU