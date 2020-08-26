JUST IN
Business Standard

Brahmaputra Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Brahmaputra Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 8.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.76% to Rs 33.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 67.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 1.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 37.68% to Rs 148.59 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 238.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales33.3767.77 -51 148.59238.42 -38 OPM %24.5117.75 -23.6518.80 - PBDT-4.11-11.40 64 0.69-3.18 LP PBT-5.12-12.67 60 -3.99-9.78 59 NP0.04-8.01 LP 1.22-0.21 LP

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 09:27 IST

