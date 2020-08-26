Boston Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet profit of Boston Leasing & Finance rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.02 450 OPM %81.8250.00 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.070.01 600
