Business Standard

Boston Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Boston Leasing & Finance rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.110.02 450 OPM %81.8250.00 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.070.01 600

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 08:03 IST

