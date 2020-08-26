Boston Leasing & Finance standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore

Net profit of Boston Leasing & Finance rose 600.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 450.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.110.0281.8250.000.090.010.090.010.070.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)